Information security | A hacker claims to have gotten hold of the information of 400 million Twitter users

The seller claims that the information he collects includes, among other things, users’ emails and phone numbers.

Online an active hacker claims to have gotten his hands on the information of 400 million Twitter users, reports the news site Security Affairs. According to the site, the entity in question is trying to sell the information it has obtained.

According to the site, the hacker has presented his claim as proof of a sample of 1,000 accounts. These samples contained private information about prominent Twitter users, such as the former President of the United States Donald Trump’s about the boy About Donald Trump Jr and an American reporter From Brian Krebs.

According to Security Affairs, the seller of the information belongs to a hacking forum called Ryushi. The seller claims that the information he collects includes e-mails and phone numbers of public figures, politicians, companies and ordinary users.

Seller has also messaged Twitter and its owner For Elon Muskthat it would be worthwhile for them to buy the data from the seller in order to avoid possible accusations of data security violations.

So far, the seller’s claims have not been verified, writes Security Affairs.