NYT: Iranian leader Khamenei ordered to avoid direct military conflict with the United States

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has ordered to avoid direct military conflict with the United States. About it reported American newspaper The New York Times, citing sources.

He made this statement when summing up the results of an emergency meeting of the country's Supreme National Security Council. During the meeting, they touched upon the measures that Tehran will need to take if Washington strikes Iran or its supporters. As the NYT learned, Ali Khamenei ordered to avoid direct war with the United States. At the same time, the spiritual leader of the Islamic Republic ordered to prepare for a possible retaliatory strike.

According to the newspaper's interlocutors, Iran's armed forces were put on high alert, and ballistic missiles were deployed along the border with Iraq. Air defense systems have also been activated, the sources added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Amirabdollahian called on the United States for a diplomatic solution to the conflict after reports of a possible response to attacks on American military targets.