From: Momir Takac

A mountain has been stirring in East Tyrol since last spring. After increased rockfalls, geologists have now recommended an evacuation.

Innervillgraten – How powerful a mountain can be has not only been known since the huge rock fall in Brienz. The 100-inhabitant town in the Swiss canton of Graubünden narrowly escaped a catastrophe when masses of rock thundered into the valley in mid-June 2023 and came to rest shortly in front of the old school building. A similar scenario could flourish in a community in Austria, although probably not on such a violent scale.

Mountain in Tyrol on the move: evacuation after falling rocks

But one thing is clear: a mountain is moving in East Tyrol. Above the farms of Innervillgraten, which is located in the Tyrolean district of Lienz at an altitude of 1,400 meters, the mountain ridge has been stirring since last spring. “At first only with light and isolated rockfalls, but recently medium-sized rockfalls have also become increasingly noticeable,” reported Andreas Schett East Tyrol Online. The mayor of the 900-inhabitant community suspects erosion after the storm “Vaia” as the reason. The storm caused significant damage to mountain ecosystems in the southern Alpine region in October 2018.

Initially there were only a few light rock falls in Innervillgraten, which recently became more severe, according to a statement from the municipality. This is one of the reasons why those responsible called in geologists to inspect the site. The researchers ultimately recommended an evacuation. “This has now been done and the two residents are safely housed,” said Schett. Most recently, a rock avalanche thundered onto the Brenner motorway in South Tyrol.

Residents of Innervillgraten leave the farm after falling rocks

A residential property in Graferhöfe in which an 86-year-old woman and her 45-year-old son live is affected. The two have moved into their own holiday home, which is nearby, reported ORF Tyrol. As a further measure, a farm entrance in the Ausservillgraten municipality was closed. The situation will be reassessed next week. The activities on the mountain are well known. Since autumn 2023, the torrent and avalanche control department has set up a monitoring system and built two protective dams.

The Graferhöfe have a long tradition. The Counts of Gorizia, also known as the Meinhardiner, used the farms hundreds of years ago. They appreciated the mild climate and the sunny location. In 1933 a mudslide caused devastating damage and the farms were subsequently rebuilt. At the end of 2023, a district of the Tyrolean municipality of Fließ was cut off after a rock fall. (mt)