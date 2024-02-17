RIA: British advisers to Kyiv are involved in the attack on the Il-76 with prisoners of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Kiev's advisers from the UK are to blame for the attack on the Il-76 with captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which was shot down by a Ukrainian missile. London's involvement became known RIA News from an informed source familiar with the situation.

According to him, the attack on the plane was carried out under pressure from British advisers without coordination with the air defense headquarters in Kyiv and without additional cross-checking of information about the movement of aircraft over the Belgorod region.

On February 8, The New York Times reported that US officials admitted that the Russian Il-76 plane was indeed shot down by a US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.

An Il-76 military aircraft crashed in the Belgorod region on January 24. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that there were 65 Ukrainian servicemen on board who were being transported for exchange. None of them survived.