Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 18 February 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox's horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Sunday 18 fFebruary 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, during today, Sunday 18 February, many of you will reveal their feelings: you will have greater energy for the sentimental sphere, something that was completely missing last year…

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Sunday 18 February 2024), over the next few hours don't think about the past anymore. These days you feel a little dissatisfied thanks to a small crisis; even those who are experiencing a positive phase may think they want to dedicate themselves more to their family and stay at home more.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, a drop in mood is expected for you, too many commitments or too many thoughts on your mind… A particular period for those who have had difficulties at work. It will also be a difficult period for those who have to review some choices at company level. Hang in there, it will pass soon.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, yours is a weekend that is going swimmingly when it comes to love. Those who are not in love could soon become so and those who are could experience moments of passion again. The current weekend will also be useful for those who have had work problems.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Sunday 18 February 2024), some of you may want to be alone so as not to have bad company over the next few hours. Lonely hearts don't intend to fall in love, but by the end of March some may change their minds.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you are having a subdued weekend. Someone will be agitated or will want to start a fight over the next few hours of this month of February. If you are in a crisis about love, the stars advise you to be patient and wait for everything to resolve itself.

TODAY'S LUCKY SIGN, FEBRUARY 18, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Cancer: a great weekend as far as love is concerned.

