Süddeutsche Zeitung: the limit of the number of employees of German institutions in the Russian Federation will be reduced to 350

Moscow has decided to reduce the limit on the number of employees of German institutions in Russia to 350 people. This became known to the publication Süddeutsche Zeitung, reports TASS on Saturday, May 27th.

According to the newspaper, as a result, hundreds of German citizens will be expelled from the Russian Federation.