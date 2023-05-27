The former suitor has returned to talk about the end of the end of the story with the former tronista: her words

A few weeks after the farewell to Luca Daffrè, Alessandra Somensi she returned to talk about the end of the story with the former tronista of Men and women. The former suitor has decided to break the silence by revealing some background about her brief relationship with Luca Daffrè. In addition to this, Alessandra then revealed what relationship she is in today with the former tronista. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Alessandra Somensi has returned to talk about her relationship with Luca Daffrè. In detail, the former suitor revealed some background about hers lightning relationship with the former tronista, causing the main gossip newspapers to chat a lot.

Following an interview with ‘Tvper tutti.it’ Alessandra revealed how she feels after what happened with the former tronista:

To date I tell you well, I have metabolized the “pole” I took and I’m trying to find the Ale of a month ago. Having had few relationships, even if for a short time I was attached. In any case, I believe that nothing happens by chance, so I try to find the “beauty” in this too.

Later, the former suitor of Men and women revealed if after the end of the story with Luca Daffrè he had the opportunity to hear from the former tronista. These were his words about it:

No, I never got to hear it again. I would have liked to have a comparison especially after I saw that he believed the “reports” and did not ask me first but he turned to the web putting me in a bad light.

But that’s not all. Alessandra Somensi’s interview with ‘Tvpertutti.it’ then continued with some revelations that the former suitor did about the possibility of taking the throne. This was his answer: