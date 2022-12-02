Dogs | A seemingly calm dog can be very excited – The dogs’ heart rate surprised the researchers

Even if the dog behaves without gestures, its stress level may be high, according to a recent Finnish study.

Dogs they need their owner and his care to relieve stress and calm down.

Those dogs that have a strong emotional bond with their owner are able to calm themselves better with the help of their owner’s interaction. They may also need their owner for stress relief more than other dogs.

Still, all dogs benefit from a good interaction with their owner. A positive emotional bond between the owner and the dog helps the dog to lower its own state of alertness and tolerate stress.

This is evident from a recent Finnish study, which opens a window to understanding the dog’s experience. The research is part of a larger whole, which explores the emotional and perceptual world of a dog, as well as the interaction between a dog and a human.

Several times thirty dog-owner pairs were involved in the university’s multidisciplinary cooperation project. Some of the owners had long-term experience with dogs and dog hobbies. The dogs were labrador retrievers and border collies.

In the study, the dog’s behavior and emotional reactions were investigated, among other things, by measuring the dog’s physiological functions with heart rate and activity meters in various situations. Dog owners also evaluate their dogs’ emotional state and alertness in different situations.

Dogs reactions were studied in a room where the dogs faced five different situations. In one of the test stages, a doll figure came out of the closet in the room, which was surprising and scary for the dogs.

Those dogs that had a strong emotional bond with their owner behaved more fearfully than others in the situation, but the owner’s presence and strong emotional bond had a stress-relieving effect.

“The closeness and interaction of the owner reduced their stress more than the dogs whose emotional bond with the owner was not so strong. This supports previous research data: just as a small child needs a parent to whom he is attached as a safe haven, so does a dog. And in other dogs, this can also be seen very strongly,” says the researcher Sanni Somppi from the University of Jyväskylä.

According to Sompi, these dogs were also able to make better use of their interaction, as they also sought more contact with their owner. Thus, they engaged their owners in the active interaction they needed.

Dogs less sensitive to stress and more self-confident by nature did not seek to interact with their owner as much.

Maybe because they don’t have such a strong need to build a person into a stress buffer for themselves, Somppi estimates.

In research it also turned out that the outwardly visible gestures and behavior of the dogs did not always correspond to their physiological state of alertness.

“Roughly generalizing, you can say that you could often read Labrador retrievers like an open book. But when border collies started to get excited, they often became passive and became motionless. Already at the stage when the heart rate monitors were attached, they were standing very calmly, but when the meters were attached, we noticed that the heart rates were skyrocketing,” says Somppi.

He reminds that, in addition to breed characteristics, dogs have individual differences.

It is easier for the owner to interpret the emotions of a strongly gesticulating dog, but the stress of a less gesticulating dog may go unnoticed.

The research showed that experienced dog owners were able to interpret their own dogs correctly even though they behaved with few gestures.

Experienced owners’ assessments of their own dogs’ emotional states also corresponded well to the results measured with a heart rate monitor.

Sompin according to the study, an interesting observation was also made in a situation where the dog received a treat ball filled with a liver box. The moment seemed peaceful, but the heart rate monitor said otherwise.

“The situation looked calm when the dog was lying down and licking the ball, but judging by the heart rate, the dog was very excited, positively excited,” says Somppi.

“It was the most accelerating situation of the entire test. Labrador retrievers are known to be very picky about food, so in itself it is not surprising that they were positively very agitated by the situation. However, cuddly toys are used a lot in dog training and in everyday life to calm dogs. It’s thought to be calming when a dog gets a ball filled with a liver box to lick, but it can actually be quite hot for the dog.”

