“Military chronicle”: in Ukraine, military targets are being attacked by missiles and UAVs

Since the morning, massive strikes have been carried out on military targets in Ukraine by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and cruise missiles. This became known from Telegram– channel “Military Chronicle”.

“A significant number of X-101/X-555 cruise missiles and Geranium-2 kamikaze drones are used,” the channel writes.

The report noted that missiles and drones attacked targets in Kyiv, as well as the Kyiv, Kirovograd, Cherkassy, ​​Poltava, Zhytomyr and Kharkov regions.

Related materials:

Earlier, a video appeared showing the flight of an air-launched cruise missile X-101 over Kiev. The ammunition carries a warhead weighing 400 kilograms.

The Telegram channel “Military Correspondents of Russian Spring” also reported that during the attack on Kyiv, a record number of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles were fired.

On the morning of January 2, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, announced repeated explosions that occurred in the Goloseevsky district and Obolon amid an air raid warning.