Kiryu's vision for Square Enix's near future is to “be aggressive in application of artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies, both in the development of our content and in publishing capabilities”.

In the now traditional “ letter for the new year “, which had previously caused widespread discussion due to the well-known plans regarding NFTs, blockchain and other business models pursued by the company, in this case the president of Square Enix focused in particular on the use of AI.

As reported by President Takashi Kiryu, Square Enix intends to use the artificial intelligence in an “aggressive” manner in the near future, as a important element for the strategic growth of the company.

AI for development and publishing support

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is one of the most anticipated games of 2024

Apparently, artificial intelligence is an element that particularly fascinates the new CEO of Square Enix, who dedicated a good part of the company's new year letter to it.

He admitted that the application of AI and its “potential implications” are at the center of “academic debate”, however he argues that what has emerged so far demonstrates “potential not only in terms of reshaping our creations , but also regarding the fact of change processes through which we create, including programming.”

“In the short term, our goal is to improve our productivity in terms of development and achieve greater quality in our marketing efforts,” reported Kiryu, “In the long term, we hope to be able to leverage these new technologies to create new forms of content for users, because we believe that technological innovation also represents new opportunities for business”.

Furthermore, on the publishing front, Square Enix aims for “greater global collaboration” and promoting “the shift towards digital”, as well as maximizing sales of new games but also spreading the past catalog more widely. In any case, the commitment in the areas is also reiterated Blockchain entertainment and Web 3.0which evidently remains even with the change of leadership, also joining AI and Cloud as the main fields of investment.

As for games, in 2024 we will see the arrival of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the new DLC for Final Fantasy XVI, Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail, Foamstars, SaGa: Emerald Beyond and Visions of Mana.