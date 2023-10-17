Nebenzya: the vote on the UN resolution showed who is “for a truce” in Israel

The UN Security Council has once again become hostage to the aspirations of Western countries. This was stated by Russia’s permanent representative to the World Organization Vasily Nebenzya.

The diplomat thus commented on the results of the vote on the draft Middle East resolution proposed by Moscow.

Today’s vote clearly demonstrated who is actually in favor of an immediate truce and who is pursuing narrowly selfish political goals Vasily NebenzyaPermanent Representative of Russia to the UN

Earlier, on October 17, the UN Security Council was unable to unanimously adopt the document. The US, UK, France and Japan voted against. Another six countries abstained. The resolution called for an immediate ceasefire and the release of all prisoners, and also condemned violence against civilians.

Reasons for the demarche at the UN

Nebenzya suggested that Western countries at the UN did not support the draft resolution on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict because it was drafted by Russia. He stressed that there is nothing in the document that could be challenged, since the resolution “is of a purely humanitarian nature.” “We are deeply disappointed with the results of the vote,” the diplomat commented on the UN Security Council decision. The Russian Permanent Representative also expressed doubt that the UN Security Council will accept Brazil’s draft resolution on Gaza.

In turn, the American permanent representative to the organization, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, explained that the United States did not support the draft resolution, since the document did not contain a condemnation of the actions of the Palestinian Hamas movement.

Humanitarian disaster

Palestine’s permanent representative to the UN, Riyad Mansour, said at a meeting of the UN Security Council that as a result of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, 3,000 Palestinians were killed, more than half of whom were women and children. He also pointed out that more than a million residents of the Gaza Strip were forced to leave their homes amid shelling by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Nebenzya previously warned that the Middle East was on the brink of a full-scale war and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe. The Russian permanent representative compared the blockade of Gaza and indiscriminate shelling of residential areas with Leningrad during the Second World War.

Amid Israeli shelling of the Palestinian territories, Iran has said it may enter into conflict. The country’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian noted that Tehran is “considering all possibilities.” He stressed that neither side can be indifferent to the worsening situation in the Middle East. The diplomat also allowed the use of “any preventive measures” against Israel in the coming hours.