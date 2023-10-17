Home page World

From: Sebastian Richter

In the USA, a driver is driving too fast and is caught speeding. When he gets the ticket, he can’t believe his eyes.

Georgia – Speed ​​camera photos can be quite expensive – but a speeding fine doesn’t usually mean financial ruin. A man from Georgia in the USA must have been quite shocked when he opened the letter from the authorities. It initially said that he should pay a seven-figure sum for a speed camera photo: 1.4 million US dollars.

Connor Cato is the name of the man who was supposed to pay well over a million dollars for a speed camera photo. Cato was driving home on a Georgia freeway on September 2nd. He was clearly traveling too fast: instead of the prescribed speed of almost 90 km/h, he drove through Savannah at over 145 km/h, as WSAV-TV initially reported.

A man is traveling too fast in the USA and is caught speeding. When he gets the ticket, he can’t believe his eyes. (Symbolic image) © Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa

Man from the USA is ordered to pay $1.4 million after a speed camera photo

However, he expected a small, bearable amount. Astonished by the $1.4 million demanded, Cato contacted the court. And first, the woman on the phone confirmed the huge sum, as the man from Georgia told WSAV-TV. Cato then replied that it might be a typo. But the woman on the phone stuck to it: “No, sir, either you pay the amount on the ticket or you come to court on December 21st at 1:30 p.m.,” was the answer, according to the local media.

Luckily for Cato, the lady on the phone was mistaken: the huge sum was caused by a software error. The Savannah court automatically summons so-called “super-fast drivers,” according to a spokesman for the Savannah city government New York Post explained. However, the amount in the millions is only a placeholder, not the actual penalty.

Million-dollar fines in the USA: The actual amount of the penalty will only be determined in court

The software’s programmers used the “largest possible number” in the automatically sent subpoena, the spokesman said. However, the actual punishment will only be determined in court.

The court has now noticed that the current system leads to confusion. They are working on adapting the electronic subpoenas. Meanwhile, Connor Cato is awaiting his court date on December 21st – and the determination of his sentence, which cannot exceed $1,000 for this type of offense. (say)

