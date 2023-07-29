According to the American Cancer Society, excessive night sweats may be an early sign of cancer of the bone, liver, blood or lymph glands.
It is not clear exactly why this is so far, but it may be a sign of the body trying to fight cancer, in addition to the occurrence of hormonal changes associated with the disease, and cancer causes fever in some cases, which causes the body to sweat excessively to cool itself.
Cancer patients can suffer from “hot flashes” and night sweats, as a result of surgery, radiation or chemotherapy, or taking certain medications.
Signs to watch out for, according to the American Cancer Society, include:
- Unusual heat in one or more areas of your body.
- Wet the sheets and pillows.
- goosebumps.
- Excessive sweating in not hot weather.
Night sweats can also be a sign of hormonal changes caused by menopause or pregnancy, low blood sugar, taking certain medications or stress.
The difference between normal sweating and sweating due to the presence of cancer
Night sweats caused by cancer tend to be accompanied by fever, fatigue, and unexplained weight loss.
Dealing with the symptom
- To control night sweats caused by cancer treatments, the association recommends consulting with a physician to determine the appropriate fever-reducing medication.
- Weight loss and exercise can also reduce the chances of night sweats in some patients.
- Consider cooling your body with water or running an air conditioner or fan before bed.
- Make sure to choose cotton or linen sheet fabrics as they absorb sweat better.
