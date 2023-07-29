Exactly one year ago, it was August 1st, Aston Martin surprisingly confirmed the agreement with Fernando Alonso, news that took Alpine by surprise, certain they could proceed with the renewal. Plan ‘B’ took off, with the announcement of their third driver, Oscar Piastri, but (again surprisingly) the Australian confirmed with a tweet that he would not drive for the Alpine. The third act of this saga was the announcement by McLaren, which formalized the early conclusion of the contract with Daniel Ricciardo to make room for Piastri. There were those who found Zak Brown’s choice too unscrupulous since he was still a driver who had not yet raced in a Grand Prix, and moreover had been stopped for a year after his victory in Formula 2 in 2021.

Twelve months later it can be said without too much fear that Brown’s choice was the best since he has been at the helm of McLaren. The few insiders who closely follow the young drivers in the preparatory categories were convinced that Piastri would not take long to carve out his own space, but Oscar managed to go further. Since McLaren made the updated version of the MCL60 available to him at the British Grand Prix, he leapt into the limelight: fourth at Silverstone (he would have been third without the SC), fifth in Hungary and second in the Spa sprint race, behind only Max Verstappen, as in qualifying.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

It is the beginning of a story that promises to be very bright. Andrea Stella, who throughout his career has had to deal with very high-profile riders, was immediately struck by Piastri’s meticulous work during the winter months. “He is a very demanding boy – commented the McLaren team principal last winter – but everything he asks is correct, he goes straight to the point”. His face shows even less than his twenty-two years, but what is striking is his maturity. His is a calm force, aware of what it takes to get to the goal, and this is an enormous gift in current Formula 1.

Today at Spa the conditions were decidedly treacherous, to the point of betraying even a seasoned Fernando Alonso, but Piastri allowed himself the luxury of leading the race for four laps, until the silhouette of the number 1 Red Bull materialized in his mirrors “I thought the safety car would have played in my favor – commented Oscar with the hint of a smile – in fact it shortened the race by two laps, and when we left I concentrated on doing the Source well to defend myself. Well, I think I did it right, but at the top of Eau Rouge Max was practically on top of me! Let’s say that when you have Max behind you, it’s not exactly a relaxing situation…”.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“But apart from Max, our lap pace has been very good, so I have to thank the team. Clearly, we still have some work to do. But I’m very happy with this result and with the trend we’ve taken in the last three races. What to say? It’s great to be up there, reading P1 on the table in front of the pits, it was a day I won’t forget”. “I feel it’s going well, Silverstone was my best weekend so far, some aspects emerged in Budapest that I still have to work on, I have to keep my expectations under control. I feel I’m in a positive trend, I’m going in the right direction because I’m feeling more and more comfortable with the car, but I still have a long way to go.”

Then Piastri smiled: “But is this a real top-3 or is it only valid for the Grands Prix?”. It’s just a matter of time. Much will depend on McLaren, but this boy’s future is written. Tomorrow he will start from fifth position, and if the race is wet again Piastri will be able to hope for a real podium, complete with a cup and champagne. If, on the other hand, the sun shines, he will have to postpone the appointment, but the impression is that he won’t have to wait long.