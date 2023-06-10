There are hours left for the game. The center of istanbul, the emblematic Taksim Square, the meeting place for many fans of both Manchester City as of the Inter de Milansee how every second the temperature and enthusiasm of the wait for each other increases before the duel that tonight will face both teams in the final of the Champions League.

They wave flags, both the light blue of the British team and the blue-black of the Italian, there are chants and many ‘selfies’ in front of the large ball installed in the square and, above all, in front of the gigantic replica of the ‘Orejona’ that occupies the center of Taksim.

(Revenge: Clara Chía and Piqué destroy Shakira with a photo that hurts her a lot) (Clara Chía and Piqué win a tough legal battle and get “at the height” of Shakira)

Of friendship

The square is always a crossroads for residents and tourists, and fans of both colors merge with a crowd of passers-by from many countries, equally interested in keeping a graphic souvenir of the ‘Champions’.

In front of the huge glass, two girls of obvious Caribbean origin take a photo together with an older Turkish couple, conservative in appearance and devoutly veiled.

There are several police vans, but the uniformed ones are idle: there doesn’t seem to be any confrontation or tension between the fans. Nothing disturbs the festive atmosphere.

From a municipal bus with loudspeakers, thunderous music warms the atmosphere and an entertainer reminds us that the city has made a huge space for entertainment, concerts and football activities available to fans on the banks of the river. Marmara sea.

But many fans have not found out about this offer, although the program is indicated in the square itself. In addition, those who have tickets will go tonight to the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, prepared to accommodate 75,000 spectators.

“We are going to win. Probably one to nil,” ventures Marco, an Inter fan from Venezuela who has come from NY to watch the final.

“The only bad thing is that the stadium is so far away. I think it’s almost two hours by public transport and, the truth is, we still don’t know how to go,” he points out in conversation with EFE.

The stadium has a metro connection with Taksim Square, but it is necessary to change the line three times, and although there are indications at the corresponding stations, for someone who does not know the city it can be a small odyssey.

#P7Informs #Champions

This is Istanbul, Turkey, in the run-up to the 2022/2023 Champions League final. The duel between Manchester City and Inter takes place this Saturday at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

Video: Diego von Vacano pic.twitter.com/Eoc3MiJVhf – Page Seven (@pagina_siete) June 10, 2023

EFE