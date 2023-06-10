The famous Canadian filmmaker James Cameron (Kapuskasing, 68 years old), director of titanic and Avatar and also known for his environmental activism, traveled to Argentina this week to give a talk on sustainability. On Thursday he was invited by the Government of Jujuy to visit the largest solar park in Latin America, Cauchari. Strong winds prevented him from getting there, but he was informed about local policies against climate change and he toured some of the most beautiful landscapes in this northern Argentine province. together with its governor, Gerardo Morales, who appeared with him on social networks. A day later, in an interview called at the last minute with a small group of media, including EL PAÍS, he claims to feel “resentful” after being victim of “an ambush” that tried to present him as a supporter of the extraction of lithium that is being carried out. out in that province. The turning point was a letter from local communities in which they informed him of the violation of rights — “to water, a healthy environment and self-determination as indigenous communities” — carried out by mining companies in collusion with local authorities.

Ask. Do you feel used by the authorities after what happened?

Answer. Absolutely. They were very good hosts and showed me their point of view, they even made a film in English to show me all the work they are doing on sustainability, which is impressive. But they didn’t tell me the whole movie and they didn’t tell me that there are 35 indigenous communities in two provinces of Argentina that are in direct conflict, fighting for their rights and for their voices to be heard, things that really matter to me. I look forward to speaking with them directly and will be looking for ways to help them through my Avatar Alliance Foundation. I want to make it clear that in a conflict between the extractive industry and the indigenous communities, I will always be on the side of the indigenous communities.

P. Because?

R.. In my experience in dealing with extractive industries versus indigenous and land rights, what often happens is that the value created by these resources goes elsewhere, usually to international investing companies and not to local communities. It does not improve their standard of living or their educational level. We have seen it in Brazil, with gold mines and oil extraction, in Canada with oil… the benefits go elsewhere and are usually large amounts of money, but for local populations the impact is negative.

P. It seems that you have decided on a serious commitment in favor of the indigenous communities affected by the extraction of lithium. Will it extend to the entire region, to what is known as the lithium triangle (Argentina, Chile and Bolivia)?

R.. It’s on my radar now, so we’ll see what can be done. I have to do more research, but I feel morally obligated to get involved and that may be in the whole lithium triangle, exactly. I cannot speak for the communities because I have not yet been able to speak with them, but I have been well informed. It seems that one of the big problems is that they have not been duly consulted and that their rights are not being respected in this regard.

P. When are you going to talk to the communities?

R.. As soon as possible.

P. Have you ever heard of the resistance of indigenous communities to the extraction of this critical mineral for the manufacture of electric cars?

R.. No, which is due to my ignorance. I always thought that it was a relatively innocent extraction process because it was by evaporation. It never occurred to me that it could create large-scale water security problems for the people who live in that area or degrade the biodiversity of an important ecosystem. I have contacts around the world with communities that fight for indigenous rights, but I did not have in Argentina because I had never been focused here. The irony is that now I will have them. It’s been stupid not to prepare like I usually do because I feel like I’ve been ambushed, I want to use that word, ambushed, to make it look like I have a certain point of view without being aware of it.

James Cameron and the governor of Jujuy Gerardo Morales, on June 9, 2023 GOVERNMENT OF JUJUY

P. Who do you think ambushed him?

R.. I don’t know how it was put together, but the goal does seem pretty clear. Avatar it is the highest grossing film in history and deals with a conflict between the extractive industry and the rights of indigenous peoples. It takes place on another planet, but of course it’s about our planet, because it’s about all the Pandoras that are on Earth right now. If they could create the idea that I approved of lithium extraction, they were greenwashing lithium to make believe that I think that the importance of lithium for climate change is more important than the rights of local people, which which is not my position at all and never will be. This is the first time something like this has happened to me and I am resentful. I think they made me act like a character without knowing that I had that role and I want to make it clear that I did not come to participate in a greenwashing campaign. The next logical question would be: And then what is the alternative if lithium cannot be extracted?

P. Which is it?

R.. First of all, the biggest problem of global warming is not transportation, which represents 13% of total emissions, but livestock, which is responsible for at least 15% and causes other problems such as loss of habitats, loss of biodiversity , violation of indigenous rights, deforestation… So the biggest problem has to do with what we eat, something that nobody wants to hear about here in Argentina. You can’t say you care about the environment and still eat meat and cheese. To extract lithium and make all vehicles electric, we may have to drive some people off their land, cause insecurity in water sources and cause other problems, but as long as we continue to eat meat and drive our electric car, is everything okay?

P. after recording AvatarDo you feel that you have a responsibility for what you say on these issues?

R.. Absolutely. when it came out Avatar I realized, first of all, that if people cared about the movie and got emotional, then they also cared about nature and taking charge of it. Afterwards, it is that I thought that these conflicts belonged to the colonial era and we already saw them in the rearview mirror but I realized that they still exist, only that they are more hidden.

P. How do you plan to help the indigenous communities of Argentina?

R.. As a result of what has happened in the last 48 hours we are going to invest money, energy and money into this problem. The great irony is that if they had kept quiet and had not invited me, I would not have known. Or maybe yes. But it would not have been in the middle. We can’t solve all the world’s problems, but if one comes your way, you have to do something about it.

