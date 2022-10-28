The Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), confirmed the dates on which it will be held deposits for pensioners and retirees corresponding to the month of November to be held in Two paymentssince half of the Christmas bonus is included.

The pension payment, it was announced, it will be the day 31 October and the first half of bonuswill be depositing during the first fortnight of November No specific date has been set.

The another half will be deposited until 2023 and the dates will be announced once the next year’s payment schedule is published.

The bonus deposit corresponds to 40 days and during the month of November the first 20 will be paid, with the other half pending for January 2023.

The bonus payment will be the penultimate payment What will he do ISSSTE for pensioners during 2022, pending the deposit of the pension corresponding to December.