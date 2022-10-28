Gabriele Muccino fell in love with her and says: “Don’t sabotage her”

For some time the left has produced a new idol of those that only she knows how to pack to lose: disproportionately radical-chic, sardinianist, feminist, immigrationist with chili pepper, schwaist destroyer of the Italian language, already a child of Obamathen a child of Prodi, then a child of Read and finally the cignazza took off in an empty flight: it entered Parliament leaving the vice-presidency of Emilia-Romagna where it was ultra-specialized in the systematic breaking up of chestnuts to the poor Stefano Bonaccini who in the meantime breathed a sigh of relief.

Now he also aims to be the secretary of the Pd for the sole merit, of course, that she is female and has already taken possession of the large office furnished with respectable alternative vegetation.

And from there she stalked to the window with the sniper rifle – like any Rula Jebral – and started shooting: “Now for the Meloni the free ride is over“, Said the newly elected rambunctiously between a salmon tart and an afternoon atticata in the center of Rome.

The reference is to the sentence he had uttered the Melons in a very specific context, that is, referring only to the European secretariats for the question of the price of gas which, as usual, discriminates against Italy.

But this sentence is tied to the left hand finger because it evidently has a straw tail and so he repeats it obsessively like a played boxer.

But who is this new Boldry from the festival of Romagna wraps?

First name “tetesko of Switzerland”, A declared lesbian, was born in Lugano from an American university professor of Jewish origin from Ukraine who, these days, never hurts, and from an Italian professor who is also a university student. Very high-ranking relatives including the usual archetypal uncle “anti-fascist lawyer” and his mathematician brother. She therefore she is Italian-American-Swiss, a real treat for our radical-chic.

One who pines and complains about world poverty and inequality to then live in luxury and comfort with the protection of an important family.

In short, we are the usual ones, that is, it is the purest boldrinism only that Schlein is much younger than the Pasionaria from Macerata and is already making her shoes.

Gabriele Muccino he fell in love with her and says “don’t sabotage it”, While Romano Prodi has already beautifully downloaded it for the race for the secretariat of the Democratic Party.

