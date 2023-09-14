Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin “gave Kim a rifle of our production, which is of the best quality. In return, he received a rifle made in North Korea,” adding that Putin also gave Kim “a glove that is part of a suit that has been used in space several times.”

According to Peskov, Putin “gladly” accepted Kim’s invitation to visit North Korea, noting that Kim’s visit to Russia will continue for “a few more days.”

The two presidents met on Wednesday at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, the most important domestic satellite launch facility in Russia.

The North Korean leader said that his country offers its “full and unconditional support” to Russia in its “sacred fight” to defend its security interests.

Kim added: