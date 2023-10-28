Israel’s ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, criticized Germany for its voting behavior in the UN General Assembly at the party conference of the North Rhine-Westphalia CDU on Saturday.

Dhe Israeli ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, has criticized Germany for its voting behavior in the UN General Assembly. The General Assembly passed a Gazare resolution on Friday that called for an immediate ceasefire and made no mention of the terrorist attack on Israel. The USA therefore voted against the resolution, while Germany abstained.

“Abstention is not enough,” said Prosor in a greeting at a party conference of the North Rhine-Westphalian CDU on Saturday in Hürth. Hamas used international aid to build a terrorist structure in the Gaza Strip, some of which was seven stories underground. “We must clearly eliminate the threat from Hamas, otherwise we cannot survive as a Jewish state.” The carefully planned terrorist attack on October 7th is a turning point for Israel. Nothing will be the same again. “In order for us to form a new life, we must destroy the terrorist structure of Hamas. We have the right and the duty to defend our own people.”

The ambassador protested against the “insolence of know-it-alls” to give advice and the perpetrator-victim reversal. “The blindness towards Hamas must stop once and for all.” Hamas as a terrorist organization is worse than the “Islamic State,” said Prosor. Everyone needs to wake up from their naivety. In Germany too, many people downplayed Hamas’ jihadist ideology. “They thought: screaming “From the River to the Sea” in Berlin was freedom of expression. No, it is sedition, a call for genocide.”