Viktor Smagin was one of the first to intervene in the nuclear disaster: upon discovery of the fourth tumor, the hero decided to surrender

A heroic but at the same time very sad story which unfortunately ended in the most dramatic of ways. Viktor Smagin, the Russian engineer who was among the first to intervene in the Chernobyl power plant after the nuclear disaster, took his own life. He had recently discovered that he had another tumor, his fourth.

The April 26, 1986 it was a date that forever marked the city of Chernobyl, the former Soviet Union, Europe and the world.

In the early hours of the night, around 1:30 am, the reactor number 4 of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is explodedcausing a massive release of radioactive waste and gases.

Over the course of years of trials, it was discovered that behind the accident, which is classified as the most serious in the history of nuclear energy, there was a error during a security test in the plant.

Initially it was not fully understood gravity of the situation and several rescue teams were sent to put out the flames that broke out.

He was among the first to arrive on site the engineer Viktor Smagin, who together with his team took care of putting out the fire, but also of freeing the roof of the power plant from the rubble of graphite from which it had been invaded and which absolutely had to be reclaimed.

Viktor Smagin’s extreme gesture

Those hours spent in radiation exposure, with almost non-existent protectionscaused in the years to come very serious health problems to Smagin.

His body came completely devastatedas well as bone marrow function, white blood cell, red blood cell and platelet levels.

Over the years he has had to deal with bleeding, surgeries and tumors. Recently he discovered he had another one, his fourth. The news of the diagnosis, together with the increasingly serious health problems, led him to give up.

At the age of 75 years oldafter a painful life due to a heroic act still recognized by the world today, Viktor Smagin he took his own life, throwing himself from the 14th floor of the Moscow building where he lived. Before doing so, she decided to explain her reasons in one heartbreaking letter left to posterity. Here are some words from him, reported in Italy by Il Corriere della Sera: