IAccording to media reports, Israeli settlers shot dead a Palestinian during confrontations near Ramallah on Friday. The Palestinian Ministry of Health said the 19-year-old was fatally wounded in the neck by gunshots. Three other people were injured.

The settlers reportedly entered the Palestinian town of Burka. They also set fire to two vehicles there, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported. According to media reports, Israeli security officials said the perpetrators were residents of a settlement outpost near Ramallah.

According to the Ministry of Health, an 18-year-old was killed in a raid by the Israeli army in the Palestinian city of Tulkarem on Friday.

The security situation in Israel and the occupied West Bank has long been tense. Since the beginning of the year, 23 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian have been killed in attacks by Palestinians.

During the same period this year, 169 Palestinians died in Israeli military operations, confrontations or after their own attacks. The majority are armed combatants, but innocent civilians are also among those killed in military operations. There are also repeated reports of violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians, Israeli activists or soldiers.

Israel conquered the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 1967. More than 600,000 Israeli settlers live there today. The Palestinians claim the territories for an independent state of Palestine with the Arab-influenced eastern part of Jerusalem as the capital.