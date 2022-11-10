JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on Wednesday that “the whole world is worried” about the far-right positions of lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, local media reported, as he appears on the verge of to become a minister in Benjamin Netanyahu’s new coalition government.

Herzog’s statement was captured by a microphone he appeared to think was turned off as he consulted with an ultra-Orthodox political party on the next government, which is expected to be led by former Prime Minister Netanyahu following his right-wing alliance’s victory in the elections. last week.

“You have a partner that everyone around us is worried about. I also told him that. This is really not for publishing. I don’t want to cause trouble,” Herzog said into a live microphone over Ben-Gvir at the end of the meeting.

“You’re going to have a problem with the Temple Mount. This is a critical issue,” Herzog said, referring to a holy site in Jerusalem known to Muslims as the al-Aqsa mosque complex.

Ben-Gvir, who was convicted in 2007 of racist incitement against Arabs and of supporting a group considered by Israel and the United States to be a terrorist organization, supports Jewish prayer at the holy compound, challenging the historic status quo.

The ultranationalist politician – who wants to be minister of police – has put Palestinians and Arab neighbors on the alert who fear his inclusion in the government could increase tensions in the Middle East.

Ben-Gvir has been credited with building support for Netanyahu’s far-right bloc in parliament. The new government will likely be one of the most right-wing in the country’s history.

