Junior vs. Millionaires, LIVE: follow all the home run action

millionaires vs. Junior
Nestor Gomez. TIME
millionaires vs. Junior
The match is played at the Roberto Meléndez stadium in Barranquilla.
November 09, 2022, 07:33 PM
Junior from Barranquilla receives this Wednesday millionaires at the Roberto Meléndez stadium, on the second date of the semi-final home runs of the 2022-II League.
It will be the third time they meet this semester at the Metropolitan. They did it, first, in the round robin phase of the League, with a 0-1 victory for the Blues. Then they met in the first leg of the Copa Colombia final, with a local victory 1-0.
Junior comes from losing 4-3 against Deportivo Pereira on the first day of the semifinal, while Millonarios equaled 1-1 with Santa Fe in the classic 309.
Follow the game here:
Junior and Millionaire lineups
November 09, 2022, 07:33 PM
