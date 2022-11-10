Junior vs. Millionaires, LIVE: follow all the home run action

Junior from Barranquilla receives this Wednesday millionaires at the Roberto Meléndez stadium, on the second date of the semi-final home runs of the 2022-II League.

It will be the third time they meet this semester at the Metropolitan. They did it, first, in the round robin phase of the League, with a 0-1 victory for the Blues. Then they met in the first leg of the Copa Colombia final, with a local victory 1-0.

Junior comes from losing 4-3 against Deportivo Pereira on the first day of the semifinal, while Millonarios equaled 1-1 with Santa Fe in the classic 309.

Follow the game here:

Junior and Millionaire lineups