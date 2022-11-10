Thursday, November 10, 2022
Junior vs. Millionaires, LIVE: follow all the home run action

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 10, 2022
in Sports
0


close

millionaires vs. Junior

millionaires vs. Junior

Photo:

Nestor Gomez. TIME

millionaires vs. Junior

The match is played at the Roberto Meléndez stadium in Barranquilla.

Junior from Barranquilla receives this Wednesday millionaires at the Roberto Meléndez stadium, on the second date of the semi-final home runs of the 2022-II League.

It will be the third time they meet this semester at the Metropolitan. They did it, first, in the round robin phase of the League, with a 0-1 victory for the Blues. Then they met in the first leg of the Copa Colombia final, with a local victory 1-0.

Junior comes from losing 4-3 against Deportivo Pereira on the first day of the semifinal, while Millonarios equaled 1-1 with Santa Fe in the classic 309.

Follow the game here:

Junior and Millionaire lineups

