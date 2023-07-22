The Knesset is due to begin voting on the Supreme Court bill on Sunday, as protests intensify and attempts to broker a compromise continue..

Netanyahu’s far-right government put forward the plan for the judicial reforms in January, shortly after he was sworn in.

The proposed amendments included imposing some restrictions on Supreme Court decisions, and giving the government decisive powers in appointing judges .

But with Israel’s Western allies increasingly worried, unrest and the shekel’s depreciation deepening, Netanyahu shelved efforts in late March to allow talks with opposition parties. .

After 3 months, Netanyahu returned to presenting the legislation, after removing provisions that were proposed at the beginning, and maintaining other provisions .

What is the new “reasonableness argument” bill?

The matter is related to an amendment that would limit the ability of the Supreme Court to annul decisions of the government and ministers, if they are considered “unreasonable.” “.

Supporters say this will allow “more effective governance, while leaving the court with ample room for judicial oversight,” while critics say that “the amendments will open the door to corruption and abuse of power.” .

What is the government’s problem with the judiciary?

Many in the ruling coalition believe that “the Supreme Court is left-leaning, elitist, and highly intrusive in the political sphere, often prioritizing minority rights over national interests, and carrying a power that should be reserved for elected officials.” .

Why are so many Israelis protesting?

Protesters believe democracy is at risk .

Many fear that Netanyahu and the far-right government will curtail the independence of the judiciary, with dire diplomatic and economic consequences. .

The amendments come as Netanyahu pleads not guilty in a long-running corruption case .

Opinion polls show that the amendments “are not supported by most Israelis who are primarily concerned with the high cost of living and security issues.” .

Why are the proposed amendments so worrisome?

The foundations of Israeli democracy are relatively fragile, as the state does not have a constitution, and the parliament (the Knesset) consists of a unicameral body in which the government controls a majority of 64 seats compared to 56 for the opposition.

The position of president is largely ceremonial.

The Supreme Court is the bulwark of democracy that protects civil rights and the rule of law.

The United States urged Netanyahu to seek broad agreement on judicial amendments and to preserve the independence of the judiciary .

Are there other changes planned?