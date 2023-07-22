Presenter Linda de Mol (59) also broke her left ankle after her hand. She was taken away by ambulance last week after an unfortunate fall down an outside staircase, which also bruised her right foot. ‘The question is whether I can go down the stairs during the end of August Million Hunt .’

De Mol was visiting a former colleague on Wednesday evening when she missed a ‘step’ when stepping outside. “I didn’t see it,” she says her website. ‘Super sweet people from the ambulance took me to Hilversum, because I really went out for a while due to the pain and couldn’t stand on both my feet.’

The media star fell in his own words ‘very unhappy’. She also recently broke the metacarpal bone in her right hand after running hard into the corner of a wall when her two leashed dogs went in opposite directions when walking.

“My broken right hand has barely healed, so walking with crutches is not convenient either,” she says now. The recovery will take a while, she expects. ‘The question is whether I can go down the stairs during the end of August Million Hunt.’ Normally, in her SBS 6 show, she descends from a fairly long show staircase, which later contains the so-called ‘suitcase champs’. ‘At least not in heels. I don’t know what the universe wants to tell me: maybe I should rest?’ See also Athletics | Elina Lampela and Viivi Lehikoinen to victories in the Sweden match - HS follows moment by moment

Bright orange plaster

The ‘responsible’ for her broken hand are the labrador puppies Molly and Loulou. They are the new loves in Linda’s life, who had to say goodbye to Labrador Beer last March. In 2019, his buddy Teddy (from the duo ‘Teddy en Beer’) passed away.

De Mol’s hand is probably no longer in the bright orange plaster she received last month. She chose the color so she wouldn’t look out of place if she was still in a cast while filming I love Holland this month. After all, the decor of the show contains a lot of orange.

After one season and a New Year’s Eve special with Rob Kemps as presenter due to Linda’s TV break, she will soon return with the eighteenth series. As usual, team captain Jeroen van Koningsbrugge will join her, opposite him for the first time is Richard Groenendijk. He succeeds Leo Alkemade. See also There are more traffic jams than ever – how do we get rid of them?

