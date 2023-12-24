The Palestinian News Agency quoted security and local sources as saying that Israeli army forces, accompanied by a military bulldozer, stormed the city and the camp from Jenin-Nazareth and Jenin-Haifa Streets, amid gunfire, which led to the outbreak of confrontations in several areas.

Israeli forces also fired smoke bombs into the camp, and stormed several homes in the Al-Damj and Al-Hawashin neighborhoods.

The sources added that the raid coincided with the flight of a reconnaissance plane over the city and the camp.

Tonight, Israeli forces arrested nine young men from the village of Al-Jalama, northeast of Jenin, after besieging a gym in the village.

Tonight, Israeli forces also stormed Deir Ammar camp, west of Ramallah.

Local sources reported that Israeli army forces stormed the camp and drove their military vehicles through its streets.