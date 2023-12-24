Country carried out attacks on nations on Saturday (Dec 23); targets were the bases of the illegal Kurdish party

The Turkish Air Force carried out strikes in northern Iraq and Syria on Saturday (23.Dec.2023). According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, 29 PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party) targets were destroyed.

The ministry said the targets included bases, shelters and oil installations that “believed to be used by PKK militants”. The party is illegal in Türkiye. Created in 1984, the political organization demands the creation of an autonomous Kurdish State through armed struggle.

In addition to the airstrikes, 12 Turkish soldiers and 16 Kurdish militants were killed in northern Iraq in conflict on Friday (Dec 22, 2023) and Saturday (Dec 23), according to the Turkish Defense Ministry.