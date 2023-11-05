The Palestinian News Agency reported that a young Palestinian man was shot in the shoulder during confrontations with Israeli forces in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin, and two young men from the same neighborhood were arrested.

Israeli forces raided the neighborhoods of Jabal Abu Dhahir, Kharouba, Al-Marah, and Wadi Izz al-Din in the city, and deployed snipers on the roofs of a number of houses, and special units were deployed in the neighborhoods.

Israeli bulldozers also demolished a roundabout in the city, bulldozed roads and infrastructure, brought in new reinforcements, and tampered with the contents of a number of homes they stormed.

Social media users and local Palestinian channels published videos that they said were of clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli army when it stormed Jenin.