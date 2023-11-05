Arestovich admitted to lying to Ukrainians about a quick victory over Russia

Former adviser to the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky Alexey Arestovich (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) admitted that he lied to the Ukrainians that the country’s Armed Forces (AFU) would be able to win a quick victory over Russia. He explained in his Telegram channel that such an illusion was needed to survive.

A significant share of responsibility for the faith of the average citizen in our quick and beautiful victory lies with me personally. But I don’t run away from this responsibility. I created an illusion at that time so that we would survive. Today I am destroying it so that we can survive Alexey Arestovich Former adviser to the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky

The former adviser to the office of the Ukrainian president added that after another year of Kyiv’s “successful” policy, the country may forever forget about NATO membership.

See also Fifty killed in jail bombing separatists blame on Ukraine We will only talk about some “…guarantees without entry”. And in another year, even this will not happen. There will be another Minsk agreement – under a new name Alexey Arestovich Former adviser to the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky

Arestovich is running for the 2024 Ukrainian presidential election

On November 2, it became known that Arestovich wanted to run for president of Ukraine in future elections.

Yes, I will move forward Alexey Arestovich Former adviser to the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky

In addition, the ex-official confirmed that his recently announced proposals to carry out reforms in the political, military, economic and other spheres are his election program, which must be finalized by specialists. As Arestovich noted, he published it to start a discussion. According to him, opinions, advice and criticism are welcome.

The politician also showed his 14-point political program for Ukraine.

The ex-official’s program contains a proposal to introduce a state of emergency in the economy, energy and finance, as well as to conduct an audit of the republic. He considers it necessary to reform the Tax and Customs Codes.

On the issue of joining NATO, Arestovich proposed joining the alliance, pledging to reach the 1991 borders not through military means, but through political means. “At the front we put ourselves on strategic defense. We are changing the personnel policy in the Defense Forces to a human-centric one: to save more lives, to develop more specialists. We are changing the mobilization system,” he said.

Arestovich’s position

On November 3, the head of the Security and Defense Council of the Republic, Alexey Danilov, said that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is already dealing with the former adviser to President Zelensky’s office.

I don’t know what fright caused him to break loose and start flapping his wings. The SBU must work through all this very carefully. Believe me, time will pass and you and I will see a lot Alexey Danilov Head of the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

Political scientist, candidate of political sciences Stanislav Byshok said that Arestovich has a great chance of running for the post of president of the republic.

Alexey Arestovich has quite big political ambitions, the political scientist noted. He knows how to communicate with people, and most of his experience is related to this.

As a communicator he is very professional. If you communicate with a large number of people on different projects, then the maximum level of communication is the president of the country. In this case, his ambition and intellectual courage were never in doubt Stanislav ByshokPolitical scientist

Byshok recalled that “Zelensky acted as a candidate for peace—young, untainted by corruption.” And Arestovich, in his opinion, has the same qualities – “he speaks well and is also more or less noticeable.”