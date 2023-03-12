The source stated, “At about 7:15 am on Sunday, the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack with barrages of missiles from the direction of northern Lebanon, targeting some points in the countryside of Tartous and Hama.”

The source confirmed that “the air defense media intercepted the aggression’s missiles and shot down some of them.”

The source said: “The aggression resulted in the injury of three soldiers and some material losses.”

5 days ago, Aleppo International Airport was bombed by Israel.

The Syrian news agency, SANA, said, “At exactly 2:07 am today, the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression from the direction of the Mediterranean, west of Latakia, targeting Aleppo International Airport.”

She added, “Our air defenses responded to the hostile missiles that targeted the airport.”

The agency quoted a military source as saying that the attack “caused material damage at the airport and put it out of service.”

On February 19, a number of people were killed and injured as a result of an Israeli raid on residential neighborhoods in Damascus, which caused severe damage to buildings.

Reuters quoted eyewitnesses and officials as saying that an Israeli missile attack targeted a building in the Kafr Sousse neighborhood in central Damascus near a large security complex close to Iranian facilities, killing 5 people.