Book review | Another reason to envy the Swedes for their literature: Ia Genberg

Novel

Ia Genberg: Details (Detaljerna). Finnish Jaana Nikula. Johnny Knig. 159 pp.

All relationships end sometimes, one way or another. Swedish Ia Genberg (b. 1967) seems to have focused on relationships, the premature crumbling and abandonment of which he considers certain already when he enters into them.

But he still starts and stays as long as love or friendship lasts.

The result would be bad if he did what people usually do, hanker after, harbor bitterness, let alone consider himself the embodiment of misery.

But no. Detail– based on the novelty, after the breakup of the relationship, he seems cheerfully grateful and often even amused. Perhaps out of pure curiosity about life and the fragility of the human mind. Also his own mind.

In ancient times, a virtuous priest gave his memoirs a name People I got from. For Genberg, the name wouldn’t be a hoopo at all.

Because everything works that do not explicitly belong to another genre are now considered novels, too Detail is included in them. Last year, Genberg received the August prize for Sweden’s best fiction book.

Justly. A great little book.

It consists of four essays. You can actually say that of the four people in whose lives the narrator has once been a side character. Three women and one man: Johanna, Niki, Alejandro, Birgitta.

Johanna after reading it, I thought that in its mundane confusion, there couldn’t be a more peculiar main character, but Niki too the title character surpasses his predecessor. Until Alejandro’s corresponding… which then naturally gives way in the end Birgitta from the object’s path.

Detail is the first translation of the rarely published Genberg.

Instead of a freak circus, he builds the landscape of existence, where everything is random, in the blink of an eye, an epiphany that resists time order, without beginnings and ends.

Everything flows, an ancient philosopher would say.

“Within our own story, we live many smaller lives with others, people who come and go, friends who disappear on their own paths or children who grow up,” Genberg writes. “I’ve just never understood where the actual framework is.”

High vantage points for great truths do not suit him. You have to get involved and take a close look:

“Everything is already included in the details, I just have to look around me with alert eyes, then I can forget myself and direct my attention outwards.”

Like, for example, Birgitta, who happens to be carved from a completely different wood compared to her mother and daughter, a fearer.

Johanna on the other hand wants to dominate the relationship by giving gifts as triumphant proofs of his own superiority.

The morbidly fluctuating Niki and the narrator are bound together by the former’s desire and ability to lie about anything. And the fact that the latter doesn’t really miss the truth; we take what we get and as long as we get it.

The charming Alejandro is, from a closer look, “a disturbance in a world where there were enough disturbances anyway”.

All three have long since disappeared somewhere, and mother to the grave.

Alejandro though had time to start a memory, because of which the narrator tries years later to find out if the object of his crazy love is still alive.

It turns out that Alejandro was a stage name, and even his old bandmates don’t know the real one, let alone his possible whereabouts. So the ingredients of a classic fraud story.

But Genberg refuses the solemnity and summation of fate stories Jaana Nikulan translated like this:

“Our relationship was as short as a breath, but he still remained in my memory, as if something in me had permanently attached itself to him and produced a new form of inflection for all my subsequent actions.”

August award according to the arguments, Genberg “makes visible the fragments from which a person is built”.

In other words, he also knows enough about Alejandro.

As does the reader. The most essential is enough, and that’s exactly what Genberg, with his art of omission, carves out of people.

As far as I can see Detail becomes a textbook for any fictional self-describer or memoir writer. We are made up of other people like a puzzle that remains forever unfinished on the floor of the chamber at the feet of random visitors.

For example, don’t write in your essay that I pet your spouse, but write that you made love to someone else “in the backseat of a taxi in Vaxholm”.

Annoyance, that such a description of the self that passes through the people who have passed through one’s life can only be written once. I would read the second one, even if it would inevitably detract from the fundamental insight in question, which is revolutionary in its simplicity.

Instead of the castle peace of a padded armchair, a living soul can only thrive in the unpredictability of a seesaw, Ia Genberg hums in my ear.

Compared to the four main characters in his book, based on the book I have now, he seems like a pretty ordinary guy. I don’t think that’s true.