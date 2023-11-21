Haaretz newspaper said that the two dead were Reserve Captain Arnon Moshe Avraham Benvenisti Vasby, aged 26, an officer in the reconnaissance battalion of the Givati ​​Brigade, and the second was Staff Sergeant Elia Sinkin, aged 20, a soldier in the Rotem Battalion of the Givati ​​Brigade. .

The newspaper explained that they were killed in battles in northern Gaza on Monday, and that 5 other soldiers were seriously injured during the fighting.

This brings the total number of Israeli army deaths since the beginning of the ground military operation in the Gaza Strip to 70.

Since last October 7, when Hamas launched its surprise attack on the Gaza envelope area, the total number of Israeli army deaths has risen to more than 390 dead.

On the other hand, 17 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid that targeted a house in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

The Palestinian News Agency “Wafa” also reported that a number of Palestinians, including journalists, were killed in Israeli bombing on several areas in the Gaza Strip. The bombing targeted homes in the Bureij refugee camp in the center of the Strip, in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, and in eastern Rafah Governorate in the south.