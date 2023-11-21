Home page politics

Press Split

“The 60 billion buzz: Is the traffic light running out of money?” Louis Klamroth asks his guests, who beat around the bush according to their respective party programs.

Cologne – If you were to believe the headlines of the last few days, you would think that Germany is on the verge of state collapse. In a spectacular judgment that the plaintiffs had not expected to be as severe, the Federal Constitutional Court pushed for a reallocation of the property climate– and transformation funds.

Which all of a sudden means that 60 billion euros that were actually earmarked for investments in infrastructure or the electricity price cap have to be refinanced. However, it must be said that with a federal budget of 476 billion euros this year, although it is not small, it does not appear to threaten existence, especially since the 60 billion should be spent over several years.

Kevin Kühnert keeps the ball flat

Whether it is helpful that Economics Minister Robert Habeck immediately sees the “substance of the transformation of the German economy under threat” remains to be seen; with Louis Klamroth on ARD, Kevin Kühnert, General Secretary of the SPD, tried to keep the ball low: “The verdict is very profound. We have made mistakes, but you could also say: We have set rules in the past, such as the debt brake, which now make it very difficult for us to invest in the future.”

“Hard but fair” on ARD on November 20, 2023 © Screenshot ARD

When the word debt brake was mentioned, the FDP representative in the ARD panel, Linda Teuteberg, a member of the Bundestag and member of her party’s federal executive committee, jumped in, who had apparently decided to use the FDP mantra “debt brake” as often as possible. She managed to do this approximately three times a minute, although this didn’t necessarily add to the substance of her remarks.

Serap Güler in need of explanation

Serap Güler, member of the Bundestag for the CDU, tried not to act too euphorically with Louis Klamroth on ARD, knowing full well that this ruling will also force future CDU governments to exercise greater financial discipline. Nevertheless, she could not avoid a certain malice and repeatedly accused the representatives of the government coalition of technical errors.

Katharina Dröge didn’t want to deny that: “We misjudged it and will correct it, but economically what we wanted to do was necessary. We want to support companies and prepare them for the future.” And addressing the CDU colleague: “There is also a ruling by the Constitutional Court that obliges us to protect future generations from the climate crisis. If the Union can raise its hand for a special fund for weapons, then why not for a special fund for climate protection?” Güler couldn’t or didn’t want to answer this and instead said that 476 billion in the budget was enough.

Verdict came as no surprise

But why was the federal government so surprised by a verdict that was at least somewhat expected by experts? The Chancellor was overly confident in himself and his knowledge of financial policy, said Kristina Dunz, deputy head of the capital office of the Germany editorial network at Hart aber Fair on ARD and further noted: “It is a dramatic verdict because the federal government has once again lost trust and loses credibility. You get the feeling that everything in this country is crumbling and now the federal government has made a mistake again. The feeling remains: This government can’t do it.” Dunz also criticized the constant dramatization that Robert Habeck in particular is prone to: “What a country needs after such a verdict is not dramatization, but trust. I think that’s the wrong tone for the Vice Chancellor of this country!”

Jens Südekum, Professor of International Economics at the University of Düsseldorf, was surprised by the verdict because it was the toughest decision possible. And further, “It will not make financial policy any easier, especially in times of crisis,” because urgently needed investments in the future will now become even more difficult to finance. Where should savings be made in the federal budget in order to raise the billions? With citizen’s money, for example?

Hard but fair in the first The guests of the broadcast on November 20, 2023 Kevin Kühnert SPD Katharina Dröge B’90/Greens Linda Teuteberg FDP Serap Guler CDU Jens Südekum Professor of International Economics Kristina Dunz journalist See also Böhmermann takes aim at Bosnian representative Schmidt – criticism follows

This should not increase more than salaries, said FDP Ms. Teuteberg and was approved by the CDU representative sitting next to her. Maybe a future coalition partner? The representatives of the SPD and Greens positioned on the other side of the table had a completely different opinion, with Kevin Kühnert, for once, becoming emotional when asked about the justice of the welfare state and vehemently attacking Güler. To agitate against citizens’ money and at the same time not agree to an increase in the minimum wage is pure hypocrisy.

Despite the Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling, the federal government could declare an emergency, argued Kristina Dunz, and cite the unforeseen expenses caused by the Ukraine war and, above all, climate change in order to set up a fund. The traffic light now has one more chance to pull itself together, said Dunz to Louis Klamroth on ARD, then it has the chance to make it to the end of the legislative period, otherwise it will be a tough two years.

The budget problems are not getting any easier, said Jens Südekum at the end, the demographic issue for example, which will make it necessary for more and more federal subsidies to be paid into the pension fund. The prospects are not rosy, facing not only the current coalition, but the entire German society. (Michael Meyns)