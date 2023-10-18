A young colombian16 years old, was found dead on a street in Santiago de Chile. His body was abandoned in the early hours of Monday, October 16, by a group of people, as recorded in security camera videos.

The teenager was murdered in a building in the center of the city, exactly on Tucapel Jiménez Street. Due to the wounds on his body, it was assumed that he was attacked with a firearm in his abdomen.

People took him out of the building in agony and tried to transport him in a vehicle to a healthcare center.. One of the drivers who was traveling at that time stopped and witnessed the macabre scene.

“There were six people who were dragging the body. All of them were drunk. A man and a woman left. I took his pulse, but he was already dead. I told them that I was not going to put that person in my car because I was dead,” he told local media.

Upon realizing that he had died, the young people decided to leave him lying on the road and leave the scene. The driver and neighbor of the building immediately contacted the Police to alert them of the incident.

What is known about the crime of a young Colombian in Chile

Prosecutor Fernando García confirmed that the death of the minor was due to “a ballistic projectile.”

Based on the entity’s first investigations, the Colombian – whose identity has not been revealed – was attacked in an apartment on the fifth floor of the building, where there were several migrants chatting at a party at that time.

Neighbors assured that the apartment would be a center for the sale of psychoactive substances, so the Prosecutor’s Office will be in charge of establishing whether the crime would be related to a settling of accounts and who of the party attendees would have shot him.

I would not like to say that all this has to do with Colombians or with a particular nationality.

“The Colombian citizen was murdered with a nine-millimeter weapon, the shell casing was found in the apartment,” said Claudio Orrego, governor of the Metropolitan Region.

Orrego described the homicide as “a wake-up call to reinforce control of the illegal arms market and these possible links with organized crime,” recalling that a Colombian woman had also been murdered in recent weeks in Santiago, Chile.

“Unfortunately, in this case they are two citizens of Colombian nationality. I would not like to say that all this has to do with Colombians or with a particular nationality,” said the local authority in a press conference.

The Prosecutor’s Office is working to establish the Colombian’s immigration status and what he did in the country. In addition, it seeks to determine the identities of the people who were in the apartment so that they can answer for the crime.

