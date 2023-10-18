The Israeli ambassador to Colombia, Gali Dagan, responded this Tuesday to the criticism made by the former minister of education Alejandro Gaviria after the attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip that, according to the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian enclave, left at least 500 dead.

According to the Israeli army, The deaths of hundreds of Palestinians were caused by a failed rocket burst launched by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, while authorities from the Gaza Strip and Hamas accused the Israeli government of attacking the medical center and committing war crimes in the area.

After seeing the images of the bombing and the hundreds of wounded who were taken to other hospitals in Gaza, Gaviria wrote in his X account that the attack against the health center has no justification and warned that it is an “unacceptable and immoral” act.

He then criticized Israel and assured: “I recognize that I made a mistake in assuming that the Israeli government’s response was going to be different, ethically defensible.”

(You can read: Joe Biden arrives in Israel and meets with Prime Minister Netanyahu: ‘They are not alone’)

Tel Aviv launched constant bombings against the Gaza Strip after the deadly air, sea and land aggression of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in Israel, which left more than 1,400 dead and more than 100 people kidnapped and taken to the strip, including several foreigners. .

Since that attack on October 7, Tel Aviv also placed Gaza under a state of siege after withdrawing the supply of water, food and fuel.

Victims of the attack on the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. See also Suspected shooter arrested after Jerusalem bus attack: police

Gaviria received Ambassador Dagan’s response on his You can see the moment when a rocket that was aimed at Israel failed in its trajectory and exploded.

That fact, explained the ambassadorcoincided with the announcement of the attack on the hospital in Gaza.

(Also: Who can stop the war between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East?)

“Watch the video of a rocket launch aimed at Israel that failed and exploded at 18:59. At the same time a hospital was hit in Gaza,” she wrote.

“Palestinian terrorists kill their own people,” he added.

This Wednesday, Former minister Alejandro Gaviria said that he would delete his initial criticism of Tel Aviv due to the new information released by the international press, which report cross accusations about the authorship of the attack on the medical center.

“Dear ambassador. I reacted to information from the global press that pointed to Israel as the cause of the explosion. “With the new information that has become known, I recognize that it was a hasty statement,” he claimed.

(You may be interested in: First images of the hospital attacked in Gaza: these are the versions of the event)

NeverthelessGaviria reiterated his call for both parties to respect the civilian population in the midst of the new conflict.

He also reiterated his message of the need to respect human rights and health workers who carry out their work in the midst of war zones.

Dear ambassador, I reacted to information from the global press that pointed to Israel as the cause of the explosion. With the new information that has become known, I recognize that it was a hasty statement. I proceed to delete the initial message. I reiterate the call of… — Alejandro Gaviria (@agaviriau) October 18, 2023

The versions about the attack on the hospital

Tuesday afternoon, A large explosion occurred in the Al Ahli Hospital complex, causing hundreds of deaths among men, women, the elderly and children, in what health authorities in Hamas-controlled Gaza said was an Israeli bombing.

Initially they claimed that the incident caused about 200 deaths and later raised the figure to 500 deaths, although now the number is not clear.

(You can read: Palestinians and Israelis blame each other for the deadly bombing of a hospital in Gaza)

After the explosion, the Israeli military said it conducted an investigation showing that a botched volley of rockets launched by the YIP was the cause of the hospital massacre.

According to its spokesman, Daniel Hagari, The incident occurred shortly after Palestinian militias claimed responsibility for launching projectiles into Israel. He assured that the Israeli aircraft were not bombing at the time. In turn, he said that the analysis with drones and operational means indicated that one of the rockets launched from the southern town of Khan Yunis was the one that reached the hospital parking lot.

The scene at Gaza’s Al Ahli hospital on October 18, 2023 following Tuesday’s explosion after the building was hit by an airstrike. See also Italy and Tunisia approve the construction of an electrical corridor Photo: MOHAMMED SABLE. EFE

For its part, In recent hours, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) denied its responsibility and rejected the Israeli accusation that it was the failed launch of one of its rockets that caused hundreds of deaths and accused Israel of committing “the brutal massacre.”

The Islamist movement – the second force with the most military potential in Gaza after the Hamas group – assured that Israel “makes up lies” and “is trying to evade its responsibility for the brutal massacre it committed by bombing” the medical center compound in the city. from Gaza, where some 2,000 civilians were taking refuge.

(More news: War between Israel and Hamas: what is at stake in a new conflict that terrifies the world?)

“YIP, like the rest of the resistance forces in Gaza, does not use places of worship or public facilities, especially hospitals, as military posts to store weapons or launch missiles,” the group added in a statement.

He added that “the presence of reporters, eyewitnesses and videos filmed at the time of the bombing,” as well as “the weight of the warhead, the angle of the bomb’s fall and the magnitude of the destruction” are “documented evidence that confirm” that “it was an aerial bombardment from a fighter plane.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

TIME