As per tradition, Matt Piscatella, well-known gaming market analyst from Circana, revealed the industry’s sales data on United States during the month of September 2023. As for the hardware, PS5 was once again the most purchased console of the month, followed by Xbox Series.

Piscatella says spending on gaming hardware fell 8% year over year, to a grand total of $451 million. In this sense, the only positive note is represented by Xbox Serieswhich is the only current generation console to have achieved “single digit percentage” growth, i.e. between 0 and 9.99% (usually Circana does not reveal precise numbers relating to consoles, ed.).

Clearly part of the credit is due to the launch of Starfield, which among other things is in first place in the software rankings despite the Game Pass. Not only that, 2023 was the best September for Xbox since 2016 in terms of units sold and since 2014 in terms of revenues in dollars.

PS5 despite being the most purchased console on American soil both in terms of units and revenue in dollars, it recorded a slight decline on an annual basis, as did the Nintendo Switch. Let’s not forget the single Wii U purchased in September 2023, the first for over a year and a half.