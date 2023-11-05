The inhabitants of New Delhi, the capital of India, have been strongly affected by poor air quality, especially during the last week, which has forced the local government to take emergency measures. The World Health Organization warned of pollution levels 30 times higher than those recommended for the population. The lack of environmental measures, the growth of industry and the birth rate make several cities in this country among the most polluted in the world.

Pollution in New Delhi, a city with some 32 million inhabitants, has reached alarming levels this November 5, exceeding more than 30 times what is recommended according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Measurements by the Central Pollution Control Bureau (CPCB) showed in some places in the city that an average of 462 micrograms of particulate matter (PM) 2.5 particles per cubic meter of air was reached, well above 15 micrograms recommended by the WHO.

A situation that has led the authorities to extend the closure of primary schools until November 10, with the option of holding online classes for secondary school courses, reported the Minister of Education of Delhi, Atishi Marlena.

This crisis has also affected sporting events. The Bangladesh and Sri Lanka cricket teams were forced to suspend training in the Indian capital ahead of their clash at the Cricket World Cup, held between October 5 and November 19.

The local government has implemented progressive measures throughout the week, including the suspension of non-essential construction activities and the restriction of the entry of diesel trucks, as well as the mandatory use of face masks. However, these actions have been described by experts as ineffective in the fight against growing air pollution in the region.

Why does India have several cities among the most polluted in the world?

According to the Swiss company IQAir, in 2021 four of the five most polluted cities in the world were in India, including New Delhi, which obtains the worst scores year after year.

The worsening of air quality is a recurring situation at this time of year, due to factors such as the arrival of winter and the reduction in winds, which make it difficult for pollutants to disperse, as explained by IQAir.

Furthermore, burning of rice crop stubble in surrounding states is also significantly contributing to this pollution spike, aggravating the current crisis.

Smoke rises from a furnace at a construction site in New Delhi on October 31, 2023. AFP – Arun Sankar

On the other hand, Indian industry is strongly linked to the burning of coal and wood, fuel sources mainly for the construction and operation of vehicles, making it one of the countries with the highest CO2 emissions in the world. along with China, according to the UN Climate Change Agency.

There have been multiple attempts in the country to improve air quality, one of the largest projects was outlined in 2019, after launching the National Clean Air Program (NCAP), with the goal of reducing air pollution among 20 and 30% by 2024. However, pollution phenomena continue to be repeated.

Commuters head near India’s presidential palace, Rashtrapati Bhavan, amid heavy smog conditions in New Delhi on November 5, 2023. On November 5, authorities in New Delhi, the smog-plagued Indian capital, They extended the emergency closure of schools for a week, with no signs of improvement. in the suffocating pollution levels of the megacity. AFP – ARUN SANKAR

Overpopulation that generates pollution

A UN report, published in the first half of this year, stated that India would be the most populous nation in the world at this time. The data ensure that India’s population reached 1,428 million in the middle of this year, surpassing China’s 1,425 million.

UN officials highlighted the difficulty in determining the exact date of the change due to “uncertainty” in population data coming from China and India. Furthermore, the last census in India took place in 201. Another one had been scheduled for 2021, but was postponed to 2024 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the last decades, China imposed strong measures to control birth rates, such as the controversial law that only allowed one child to be had, although after achieving the expected results, since 2021 couples can have up to three children. However, these measures do not exist in India.

With EFE and local media