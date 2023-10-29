Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant | Photo: FE/EPA/MIRIAM ALSTER / POOL

The Israeli government gave the green light this Sunday (29) to amend the 2016 anti-terrorism law, seeking a more comprehensive application of the measure. If approved in the Israeli Parliament, the change will allow the government to also consider individuals as terrorists, not limited to organizations, as previously foreseen.

The change is based on the need to prevent the financing of individuals active in various organizations, especially those connected, through different means, to the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, which was responsible for the attacks against Israel on October 7, resulting in the death of 1, 4 thousand people and the kidnapping of more than 200.

The Israeli government stated that the change “will enhance administrative measures against individuals accused of terrorism, maintaining pressure on organizations suspected of the same offense.” Furthermore, the amendment will address issues related to recruitment, financing and transfer of funds for terrorist activities.

The National Office for Combating the Financing of Terrorism of the Israeli Ministry of Defense currently imposes financial sanctions against terrorist organizations, considering this instrument to be effective in the fight against terrorism.

To come into force, the amendment must be approved in the Israeli Parliament. Due to the state of war with Hamas, Israel is seeking an emergency procedure to speed up the approval of the law change, hoping that this will happen in a matter of days or weeks, instead of months, as would be usual, according to legal sources consulted. by the EFE Agency.

The expectation is that the law will be approved in Parliament, as the government coalition currently holds a majority of 64 seats out of a total of 120. (With EFE Agency)