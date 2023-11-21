“A difficult but right decision”. Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, thus explains the government’s expected green light to the agreement for the release of 50 hostages kidnapped by Hamas in the October 7 attack. The agreement, which is headed towards white smoke, according to the Israeli media will lead to release of 30 children, 8 mothers and 12 other women starting probably tomorrow. Furthermore, a 4-day ceasefire will be triggered in the Gaza Strip. And, according to the news, for every hostage released Israel will free 3 Palestinians currently detained. Green light also for the delivery of fuel and aid in the enclave.

The government’s yes to the agreement is the consequence of the war cabinet’s green light to the plan: therefore, the 19 votes of the representatives of Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud and the 5 of Benny Gantz’s National Unity party were in favour. Also on the same side is the ultra-Orthodox party Shas, which has 6 votes.

According to Channel 12, the first hostages will be released starting tomorrow, Thursday 23 November. Women and children should be released in groups of 12, day by day.

How the release will happen: 5 phases

The prime minister’s office outlined the release and transfer process. The protocol could be changed in the next few hours. As first step, Hamas will hand over the hostages to the Red Cross. Women and children, in second phasethey will then be taken to representatives of the Israel Defense Forces.

So, in third step, the first medical checks are scheduled with the transfer to one of the five centers set up to meet the families. In the fourth stage, doctors and security members will discuss whether any of the hostages can be heard. The fifth, possible passage requires at least some hostages to answer questions to provide useful information.

Netanyahu: “The war continues”

The deal is “a difficult decision but it is a right decision,” says Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, speaking after a meeting with his war cabinet and the security cabinet overall. Addressing government ministers, Netanyahu adds that US President Joe Biden helped “improve the framework of the deal presented before you… to include more hostages at a lower price.”

The prime minister sets some limits: “We are at war and the war will continue until all objectives are achieved. The return of the hostages is a priority and I am absolutely committed to achieving this goal. We won’t stop until everyone is back. The war has phases and the return of the hostages will have phases,” Netanyahu says.