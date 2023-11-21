One of the details that emerges from the precautionary custody order signed by the investigating judge of Venice Benedetta Vitolo against Filippo Turetta for the murder of Giulia Cecchettin: she paid for the last dinner.

Dinner at Mc Donald’s

On the evening of last November 11th, after an evening spent together choosing the dress for her imminent graduation, Giulia and Filippo go to eat at Mc Donald’s in the ‘Nave de Vero’ shopping center in Marghera (Venice) and at 21.03 Giulia pays the €17.80 receipt with her credit card.

What happened after

At 10.45pm the two ex-boyfriends are still at the shopping center in Marghera. They return to Vigonovo late in the evening where in the car park in via Aldo Moro, about 150 meters from the victim’s house the two argue. According to a witness, it was 11.18pm when the girl “was attacked with repeated kicks while she was on the ground, so much so that she shouted ‘you’re hurting me’ while simultaneously calling for help”. Filippo stabs Giulia (a kitchen knife 21 centimeters long, without the handle, was found and seized in the parking lot).

According to the investigators, Filippo, alarmed by Giulia’s cries, may have used duct tape to cover her mouth. It is not clear if and how much he rages on Giulia’s body. The first tests by the medical examiner return the multiple stab wounds to the head, face, neck, arms and left leg“injuries presenting characteristics attributable to the action of one or more bladed weapons which has/have acted with a cutting and pointing and cutting mechanism”.

The second phase of the attack

He then carries out the second phase of the attack: he forces the girl to get back into the car to continue the journey to the industrial area of ​​Fossò, about 4 kilometers which can be covered by car in six minutes. The investigations, but also the times of the cameras show, minute by minute, what happened and the horror. At 11.29pm the Fiat Punto crosses the industrial area, two minutes later it is captured by a camera in one of the streets of the area full of factories. The images of the video surveillance system of two companies are seized and those of ‘Dior’ allow us to ascertain what happened: Giulia tries to escape, Filippo catches her and violently pushes her to the ground. She falls and hits her head on the asphalt.

The hands point to 11.40 pm when a person flees along the road of the industrial area, towards Viale dell’Industria, and is chased by another “faster person, who catches up with him and throws him to the ground”. Due to the push, the figure “falls violently to the ground, at the height of the pavement, and after a few moments it shows no sign of moving”. From the company’s images (11.40 pm and 39 seconds) we can see “that the subject chasing is noticeably taller than the subject being chased”, a compatible figure for Giulia (about 1.60 m) and Filippo (188 centimeters tall).

Death due to hemorrhagic shock

At 11.50pm Filippo’s car passes, with Giulia’s body in the trunk, towards ‘Varco Nord Exit’ via Provinciale Nord. Not even ten minutes in the area where the 22 year old lost her life in a few moments for ‘haemorrhagic shock’. Giulia bleeds to death from the blows inflicted several times with the knife on her neck, face and arms, and from the blow to her head.

Then the ex-boyfriend heads towards Noale so 43 minutes after midnight he is already in Zero Branco, in the province of Treviso. Only after more than one hundred kilometres, in the province of Pordenone, did he dispose of the body of his ex-girlfriend, found “hidden in a rocky ravine about ten meters below the road”. Then, “aware of the gravity of his actions” she runs away for over a thousand kilometres, all the way to Germany, where her escape ends.

In one of the passages of the precautionary custody order, we read that there is a “serious circumstantial framework” against Filippo Turetta from which emerges a desire to commit murder “made evident by the methods of the attack which occurred on several occasions”. For the investigating judge, l The only possible measure is prison: “Due to the social danger of the suspect, evident from the unprecedented gravity and manifest inhumanity of the act committed against the young woman with whom he had had a romantic relationship”.