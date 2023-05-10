On Tuesday, the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said that he had given instructions to the Minister of Defense to prepare for all escalation scenarios on various fronts.

The Israeli army announced the targeting of a naval site belonging to the Al-Quds Brigades, west of the central region of the Gaza Strip.

Also, two Palestinians were killed during an Israeli raid that targeted a car on Tuesday evening in the Khan Yunis area, south of Gaza.

And the Israeli Channel 12 quoted the Israeli cabinet as saying, “There may be a response from Lebanon, and we will not stand idly by about it.”

The channel confirmed that “the government authorized Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to take decisions on additional levels of response.

The most prominent of what came in Netanyahu’s statements

Netanyahu said that Israel is currently in the midst of the battle with the Jihad movement, vowing to respond to any retaliation by the movement.

Netanyahu’s remarks came in a press conference he held with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, and the head of the Shin Bet intelligence service, Ronen Bar, in Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu stated that “these leaders (in jihad) were killed as a result of plans and information available to the Shin Bet service.”

Netanyahu added, “We reached the three at one time before they carried out other operations. The principle that guides our work is whoever harms us, we will harm him with greater force, and no terrorist has immunity, so we harm all of them. We are at the height of the battle, and in the coming days we will see.”

He continued, saying, “The Israelis will have to show determination in the next few days,” indicating that the escalation will continue for a longer period.

The Israeli Prime Minister threatened the Palestinian leaders, saying: “Every escalation by you will be met with a decisive escalation by us.”

For his part, Gallant said: “A week ago, the Jihad launched dozens of rockets during the day at southern Israel, considering that this bombing is a challenge to the existence of Israel, and on the same day the security system prepared to eliminate the leaders of the Jihad.

He accused the leaders, who were assassinated by Israel, of being responsible for firing rockets from the Gaza Strip and major operations in the West Bank.