Israel | Several people were killed in a raid by the Israeli army on a Palestinian refugee camp in the West Bank

The news agency reported on the matter, among others Al Jazeera and a newspaper The Times Of Israel and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

In addition, at least 20 people are said to have been wounded. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, four of the wounded are in critical condition.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has managed to identify three of the people who died in the raid. Among those identified is a 60-year-old woman and 24- and 26-year-old men.

of Israel the army announced in a statement that its forces raided the Jenin refugee camp to thwart attack plans by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group, reports The Times Of Israel.

Israel accuses the group of involvement in “the planning and execution of several major terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers.”

“This group was a ticking time bomb. If we hadn’t acted, they would have acted,” a senior Israeli army officer told a news conference.

Spokesperson for the Islamic Jihad terrorist group Tariq Strait told after the attacks, that “the resistance is everywhere and ready and willing for the next confrontation”, reports the Times Of Israel.

Vice President of Hamas Saleh al-Arouri in turn vowed that Israel “will pay for the Jenin massacre”.

“Our resistance will not be broken, and our answer will come soon,” he continued.

Palestinian Authority has called what happened a massacre that took place “under international silence”, and a three-day national period of mourning has been declared for the region.

The prime minister of the administration Mohammad Shtayyeh called on the UN and all international human rights organizations “to urgently intervene to protect the Palestinians and stop the bloodshed of children, youth and women”.

UN envoy for the Middle East Tor Wennesland said that he was worried and saddened by the continuation of violence in the occupied West Bank.

“Since the beginning of this year, we continue to witness the massive violence and other negative trends that characterized 2022. It is crucial to reduce tensions immediately and prevent loss of life,” Wennesland added.

Thursday US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that he will travel to Israel next week, reports news agency AFP.

Blinken will meet the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and the Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.

A spokesperson for the US State Department Ned Price’s according to Blinken will emphasize at the meeting that “the parties must urgently take steps to ease tensions so that the cycle of violence, which has claimed too many innocent lives, can be stopped”.

of Israel forces have killed at least 29 Palestinians, including soldiers and civilians, in the West Bank this year.

Last year, more than 150 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank, almost all by Israeli forces. The dead included civilians and militants.