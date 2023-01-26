It has not been the best start to the tournament within Chivas, beyond the sum of points, which at this time of the season is a minor factor, the Verde Valle team has left much to be desired in terms of style and level of proving game. It is a fact that Paunovic will have to work a lot more to improve the background and form of his squad, since it seems that they do not aspire to much with their current inertia of the game.
Within the current squad of the herd there are not plenty of top quality figures, since finances have not allowed them to move within the market and sign stars, which is why the club appeals to footballers trained at home, some of them with much better conditions than others, such is the case of Jesús Orozco, better known as the ‘chiquete’, who is a defender with an outstanding future and that is why the Guadalajara team has shielded him.
In the absence of the official announcement, sources close to Chivas report that the club and the center-back have signed a contract extension valid until 2026, this after the desire of some Liga MX teams to stay with the Mexican, as were the Rayados de Monterrey as well as the survey of some clubs in Europe that see an interesting bet in the youth team. For now and until further notice, the present of the defender and left winger paints everything rojiblanco for at least 6 more months.
#Chivas #shields #important #pearl #interest #teams #signings
Leave a Reply