Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 11:04



| Updated 2:47 p.m.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

ElYahya Sinwar, the elusive head of Hamas in Gaza, continues to be the biggest headache for the Israel Defense Forces. The dismantling of a tunnel in Khan Younis, south of the Strip, has allowed the discovery of a video where …