A Dutch court this Wednesday sentenced in absentia Quincy Promes, soccer player Spartak Moscow and former player of Seville, to six years in prison for his involvement in the trafficking of more than 1,350 kilos of cocaine in two shipments that traveled from Brazil towards the Belgian port of Antwerp in January 2020.

The Dutch prosecutor's office had requested nine years in prison for the former player of the ajax, who is 32 years old, and is currently in Russia, where he plays for him Spartak Moscow since 2021.

The accused did not participate in the judicial process because, according to his lawyers, he prioritizes his “work obligations” over the criminal investigation.

Due to his lack of cooperation with justice, the police have never been able to interrogate him about the facts of which he is accused and the court today convicted him in absentia and based on the evidence collected by investigators, although his defense team has always denied his involvement in drug trafficking.

The prosecution accuses Promises and another suspect, who also received 6 years in prison today, for “importing, exporting, transporting and possessing 1,362.9 kilos of cocaine hidden in a shipment of sea salt from Brazil.”

In addition, having distributed the drugs in two containers to move them by boat through Western Scheldt (Dutch province of Zeeland) to the port of Antwerp.”

He Criminal Intelligence Team (TCI) The Dutch police received information indicating that Promises He was involved in cocaine trafficking, had cryptographic phones and had invested 200,000 in the illegal business, which is why he decided to initiate a criminal investigation into the footballer, born in Amsterdam.

“Listening equipment was placed in the suspect's car and he was monitored. The veracity of TCI's information was confirmed, in part, by phones seized from other people in which conversations in which the suspects participated were found. “Many chat messages made it clear that both were involved in the entry, withdrawal, transportation and sale of these two shipments,” the prosecutor's office said.

Furthermore, he considered that Promisesby “having money to invest” in this illegal business, “is at a high level on the organizational scale” of the drug trafficking group.

The drugs were removed from one of the containers at the end of January 2020, while the second container could be intercepted in time by the Belgian police.

Last year, the Dutch Justice also sentenced Promises to a year and a half in prison for stabbing and “causing serious physical injury” to his cousin in the knee during a family party in July 2020. The defendant has appealed this sentence and, in a civil case last week, it was determined that Promises must pay compensation to the victim.

Ajax, the team for which the Dutch international was playing when he was arrested in 2020, sold him two months later to Spartak Moscow for 8.5 million euros more variables, almost half of the 15.7 more variables that he paid to Sevilla, the team in which he played during the 2018/19 season.

Convicted of stabbing cousin

It is not the first time that the Dutch player has been sentenced to prison. In 2023, he was accused of stabbing and “causing serious physical injury” to his cousin in the knee during a family party and was sentenced to a year and a half in prison.

The Court of Amsterdam has considered “proven” that Promises “caused serious physical injuries” to his cousin “at the end of a family party by stabbing him in the leg with a knife or other sharp object”, a crime confirmed with witness statements, WhatsApp conversations and telephone calls intercepted during the investigation of another separate case.

The judge also confirmed that it cannot be proven that there was premeditation or that Promes deliberately tried to “murder” the victim, in events dating back to 2020, although “some intercepted conversations show that the suspect said, among other things, that the victim he was 'lucky'” and that it should have actually been aimed at his neck.

Quincy Promes, convicted player.

