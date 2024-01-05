The community of Terraria gave “permission” to the game developer to delay the next update. This time, developer Redigit reached out to his community to ask if he should delay the 1.4.5 update, hurry up or abandon everything and create a new game. The community voted overwhelmingly for the first option.

Redigit and his team they will (we assume) take all the time necessary to make Terraria Update 1.4.5 the best it can be. The fact that over 23% of the 26,366 votes called for the developer to cancel everything and make a new game is an intriguing twist, though.

The least voted option was the one that asked the team to hurry up and quickly move on to the next update.