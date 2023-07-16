They are of no concern the conditions of Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu after the illness accused yesterday of dehydration. This was announced by his office, according to which Netanyahu will still be subjected to checks in the morning but he is expected to be released from Tel ha-Shomer hospital in Tel Aviv within the day. “So far all the previous checks have been regular. His condition is very good,” the statement explains. The premier spent the night in the cardiology department of Tel ha-Shomer for security reasons.