The Russian military stopped two attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to force the Dnieper in a day

Over the past day, the Russian military stopped two attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to force the Dnieper. On Sunday, July 16, reports TASS with reference to emergency services.

As it became known, as a result, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost five boats and 30 soldiers. Thus, three boats and 14 Ukrainian servicemen were destroyed while trying to cross to the other side near Veliky Island.

Two more boats and 16 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were liquidated while trying to force the Dnieper near Antonovsky Island.

On July 15, it was reported that the Russian military from the Dnepr group of forces destroyed three boats on which the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to cross the Dnieper in the Kherson region. It was clarified that 12 Ukrainian soldiers were in them, all of them were liquidated.