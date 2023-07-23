Alejandra Pascucci She was, a decade ago, the artist of the moment: she came from being a member of the famous cumbia groups Alma Bella and Agua Bella, and she led Los Ángeles de Fuego, a group that also included Lady Guillén. Likewise, she successfully managed to make the leap from being a comic actress in ‘Astros de la risa’ (2007), ‘El gordo y el flaco’ (2008) and ‘Recargados de risa’ (2009) to starring in ‘La Faraona’, a biopic about the singer Marisol Ramírez.

YOU CAN SEE: Marisol Ramírez: Who is your son York Núñez and what does he do in La Magia del Norte?

Why did Alejandra Pascucci fight with Marisol Ramírez?

‘Dina Páucar, the fight for a dream’ (2010) started the boom of biographical miniseries, which continued with ‘Born to succeed’ about Sonia Morales, and then came ‘La Faraona’, based on the voice of Marisol and the Magic of the North. The production was carried out by Efraín Aguilar, who chose Alejandra Pascucci and Gerardo Zamora as protagonists. Interestingly, both were a couple in real life.

Controversy soon arose because Marisol Ramírez expressed her rejection, since she expected Mónica Sánchez or Tatiana Astengo to interpret her.

“I am aware that it is my acting debut,” reacted Alejandra Pascucci. “I assume she didn’t want me to impersonate her because she thought I was going to take advantage of her popularity. and that is false. Professional jealousy will have had because I am a singer, ”he told El Popular.

Later, Alejandra Pascucci He exposed Marisol Ramírez by pointing out that he did not give her the opportunity to meet with her to help her build her character.

“I didn’t know her in person, so it was important for me to get close to her, to talk, but Marisol never had time to meet us, she was always on tour and I had to resort to her videos, as if she were not alive”, he declared to the RPP ‘En scene’ program.

Although ‘La Faraona’ turned out to be a success, the singer Marisol Ramírez declared that she never finished watching it. Even so, Alejandra Pascucci invited her to see her next role in ‘The loves of Polo‘ (2013) about the singer-songwriter Augusto Polo Campos, to prove that she was a good actress and not an improvised one.

YOU CAN SEE: How did the rivalry between Marisol and Tony Rosado begin?

What happened to Alejandra Pascucci?

Alejandra Pascucci She took advantage of her success as an actress to renew her look and announce her career as a solo merengue singer. “I feel that it is a style of music that also identifies me for being happy, somewhat spicy and danceable, but without neglecting cumbia.”, he declared to Radio Clásicas Actuales when presenting ‘What you did to me’the first promotional theme of the album “Volvamos a empezar”, a production that, despite being announced in 2013, only saw the light of day in September 2021.

“Long nights in the studio looking for my solo sound, recording and re-recording it to make it exactly how I envisioned it. And then life gave me another path. Leaving my beautiful Peru, knowing that this record was not going to come out, made me sad.”, Alejandra Pascucci, who currently lives in the United States, wrote on Instagram.

Along the way, the cumbia singer launched collaborations with other artists such as: “Mix are hot” (2017), along with July Rodríguez and Yolanda Medina. “You will pay for it” (2019), with Nancy Castelo ‘la Garotinha’ from Agua Bella. “I love you more” (2023), with Molly Gereda, singer of Puro Sentimiento.

Curiously, the last presentation he promoted on Instagram was for an event in April, together with Marisol, the “Faraona” of cumbia. “They invited me to be part of the anteroom along with other musical partners, including my great friend Robert Muñoz from Clavito and his Chela,” she said.

#happened #Alejandra #Pascucci #singer #starred #Faraona #ended #fight #Marisol